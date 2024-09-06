'Significant Drug Arrest' Made During Stop Outside Frederick Health Hospital

Frederick resident Jerome Mario Britton is facing multiple charges after being busted during a stop earlier this week outside of an area hospital.

According to officials, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, officers conducted a traffic stop that led to what was described by investigators as "a significant drug arrest."

Patrol officers spotted Britton's wife's gray Dodge Challenger in the 300 block of West 7th Street, and it was determined that the vehicle had an expired registration.

During a subsequent traffic stop in the parking lot of Frederick Health Hospital, a police K9 was deployed, leading to the apprehension and seizure of approximately:

122 grams of suspected Fentanyl;

Two grams of suspected crack cocaine;

24 grams of suspected Marijuana;

Multiple zip-lock bags containing several different colored small baggies, consistent with packaging materials for drug distribution.

Britton was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with multiple counts of CDS possession, possession with intent to distribute, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

