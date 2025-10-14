Santos Felipe Reyes Valle, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Jose Pedro Hernandez in May 2023, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Reyes Valle pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June.

On May 17, 2023, investigators say that members of the Frederick Police Department rushed to Home Depot on North McCain Drive, where there were reports of a man down who had been assaulted during an incident outside the store.

Police said that officers arrived to find Hernandez covered in blood after being stabbed in the neck, barely breathing. He was rushed by paramedics to Frederick Health Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told first responders that a man known as "Felipe" was spotted wielding a knife and that he appeared intoxicated. Prosecutors noted that Reyes Valle lived within walking distance of the Home Depot in the Hickory Hills apartment complex.

During a canvass of the area, a bloodied folding knife was found in a wooded section not far from where Hernandez was discovered.

Reyes Valle was found in the area and interviewed by detectives.

"The defendant’s clothing was wet and he had multiple scratches on his face and arms," according to the state's attorney. "Forensic analysis of the weapon revealed the defendant’s DNA and fingerprints, and the victim’s DNA was found on the knife."

Officials said that they pushed for Reyes Valle to get life behind bars.

“Our prosecutors put in substantial effort in order to get this murderer a substantial sentence," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said. "Life in prison achieves both justice for the victims and our community.”

Hernandez's family also provided victim statements at his sentencing, describing how the grisly murder impacted them.

"Pedro was the head of our family and it has affected us greatly," they said. "I don’t know why he was taken from us and I want the defendant to never get out of jail.”

