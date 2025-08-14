Frederick resident Rebecca Wightman was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 14, by members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, who executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Trout Lane amid an ongoing investigation into the assault of a minor.
During the investigation, deputies say that multiple electronic devices were seized from the Frederick home as evidence.Wightman was arrested without incident and charged on a warrant with:
- Sex abuse of a minor;
- Third-degree sex offense;
- Possession of child pornography;
- Child pornography: filming a sexual act;
- Child pornography: permit sex subject.
No details about Wightman's initial court appearance were released by the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon.
