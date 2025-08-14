Mostly Cloudy 90°

Rebecca Wightman Accused Of Filming Sex Abuse Of Minor In MD

A 52-year-old Maryland woman who allegedly sexually abused a minor and filmed it has been arrested following an investigation, authorities announced.

Rebecca Wightman

Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Frederick resident Rebecca Wightman was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 14, by members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, who executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Trout Lane amid an ongoing investigation into the assault of a minor.

During the investigation, deputies say that multiple electronic devices were seized from the Frederick home as evidence.

Wightman was arrested without incident and charged on a warrant with: 
  • Sex abuse of a minor;
  • Third-degree sex offense;
  • Possession of child pornography;
  • Child pornography: filming a sexual act;
  • Child pornography: permit sex subject.

No details about Wightman's initial court appearance were released by the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon.

