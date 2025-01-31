Police Spot Fugitive Through Window Of Frederick Restaurant

Frederick Police say Andre Deon Frazier Muse, 32, was taken into custody on the spot after an officer happened to glance inside and see him just hanging out following an alleged robbery.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 21, when officers were called to the unit block of S. Jefferson Street for a reported robbery in progress.

The suspect had already fled the store, but he didn’t exactly vanish into thin air.

Enter officers from the Frederick Police Department, who happened to peek through a restaurant window—and there he was.

As officers approached, Muse apparently realized the menu didn’t include an escape plan and took off running.

The short-lived foot chase ended when police caught up with him just minutes later.

Muse was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with robbery.

The department credited B-Squad officers for their quick response and G-Squad for jumping in to assist—despite just coming on duty.

Moral of the story? If you’re going to run from police, maybe don’t stop for dinner first.

