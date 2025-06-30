Cpl. James Dodson, a sworn member of the Frederick Police Department, is facing four felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police completed a months-long investigation into allegations involving the exploitation of a minor.

On Monday, June 30, Chief Jason Lando addressed the public in a video statement, calling the charges “a betrayal… tripled—against the victim, against every resident who entrusts us to protect them, and against every member of our agency and our profession.”

According to police, Dodson was charged in Pennsylvania with:

Two counts of solicitation of a minor;

One count of possession of child pornography;

One count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Frederick Police say the investigation began in August 2024, when an employee reported Dodson’s possible misconduct to command staff.

The case was immediately referred to Pennsylvania State Police.

Dodson’s police powers were suspended and his badge, duty weapon, and vehicle were seized, officials said.

“This badge is a symbol of the trust the community places in us,” said Lando. “When that trust is broken, so is the right to wear the badge.”

In addition to the criminal charges, the Frederick Police Department launched an internal investigation, conducted independently by the Montgomery County Police Department.

That probe remains active.

“Let me speak plainly,” Lando said in his remarks. “Any person who exploits a child commits an atrocity. When that person wears a police badge, the betrayal is tripled… If these allegations are upheld, the badge Mr. Dodson once wore… will never again represent this department or this city.”

Lando emphasized his support for the officers who uphold their oath, calling moments like this “a shadow” cast by one individual. “No one hates a corrupt cop more than a good cop.”

"To the men and women of the Frederick Police Department: thank you," he said. "I know the vast majority of you serve with integrity, uphold your oath every day, and earn the trust of this community every day. I appreciate the work you do—especially in moments like this."

A press conference will be held on Thursday, July 3, at 4:00 p.m. outside Frederick Police Headquarters at 100 W. Patrick Street.

"To our community and anyone hearing this news: we know how painful and damaging these types of situations are," Lando continued.

"You deserve to be protected by individuals with integrity. Officers with compassion and professionalism are the only types of people I will have in this agency."

The criminal case remains in the hands of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Adams County District Attorney.

