Pavel Obambe, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 24, and charged in the killing of Christine Liboula, 68, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded just after 10 a.m. Sunday, June 22, to a home in the 8400 block of Foresight Lane for a report of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, deputies found Liboula dead inside the residence and immediately launched a death investigation.

On Monday, June 23, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore conducted an autopsy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary autopsy results indicate the manner of death as homicide, with injuries consistent with strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and detained Obambe, who also lived at the residence, for questioning.

Detectives say that on the night of Saturday, June 21, Obambe assaulted another woman in the home. Liboula attempted to intervene. The other woman left later that night, but Liboula stayed.

She was found dead the next morning by family members.

Obambe is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Second-degree assault;

False imprisonment.

“At this time, investigators believe there are no additional suspects involved,” officials said.

The Frederick Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center assisted with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

