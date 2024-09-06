Pair Charged With Weapons Offenses Following Multiple Hit-Run Crashes In Frederick, Police Say

Frederick resident Chung Thang, 25, and his passenger, Anthony Chin, 27, of Elkridge, were both arrested this week following a report of multiple incidents that rapidly escalated when they tried to escape.

According to the Frederick Police Department, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 5700 block of Butterfly Lane to investigate a reported hit-and-run after Thang allegedly struck two parked cars and attempted to flee.

A witness who observed the crash advised police that he pursued Thang on foot, during which, he allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to assault the witness, who was evaluated by paramedics.

Thang was tracked down in the area of Monarch Ridge Road in Frederick, at which point he refused to submit to a sobriety tests.

During a search, they recovered an undisclosed amount of money, suspected marijuana, and a knife from Thang.

Chin, who was a passenger in Thang's vehicle, also fled the scene and was located nearby in possession of a loaded firearm.

Thang was charged with:

First-degree assault;

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Wearing, carrying, or transporting a weapon;

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Chin was charged with loaded handgun on a person and reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

