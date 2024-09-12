Officers Suffering 'Serious Injuries' Arresting Domestic Violence Suspect In Frederick: Police

Marcus Deandre Taylor, 36, first attempted flight, then decided to fight a pair of officers chasing him during an investigation into a reported domestic disturbance.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, officers were called to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, where there was a reported domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, the officers were provided a description of Taylor, fled fled before they arrived, but was quickly apprehended.

According to a department spokesperson, Taylor initially tried to pull a fast one on the officers by providing a fake name before taking off on foot again, this time assaulting two officers, causing "significant injuries" to both.

Backup officers responded to the area and were able to apprehend Taylor without further incident.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the officers to Frederick Health Hospital, where one was treated for a dislocated shoulder and the other for a broken thumb.

Both were placed on restricted duty as they recover from the injuries sustained in the scuffle. Taylor was also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was subsequently taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Taylor was served on two outstanding warrants and now also faces charges that include:

First- and third-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree theft;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Theft;

Second-degree assault on a Law Enforcement Officer;

Resisting arrest;

Obstructing and hindering;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Every day, our officers place themselves in harm's way to keep this city safe," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. "Two of those officers were assaulted by a suspect who chose to fight and flee rather than surrender peacefully.

"Because of (his) actions, these officers will be off the street for several weeks while they recover from their injuries."

