Nyzeir Sampson, 28, was located and taken into custody in Hagerstown on Monday, May 5, with help from the US Marshals Task Force, officials said.

He faces multiple charges in connection to the double shooting, including attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, April 28, in the 1100 block of Key Parkway. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders flew both victims to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that were not life-threatening.

They were treated and released the next day, but refused to cooperate with investigators.

Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene. Several vehicles and nearby properties were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Sampson is charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Two counts of reckless endangerment;

Possession of a handgun on person;

Possession of a handgun in vehicle;

Loaded handgun on person;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The Frederick Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.