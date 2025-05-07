Partly Cloudy 73°

Motorcyclist Killed In Frederick Crash After Car Fails To Yield: State Police (Developing)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car that shut down a busy intersection in Frederick County during rush hour, Maryland State Police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, troopers were called to the intersection of Maryland Route 80 and Kemptown Church Road in Monrovia, according to police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling south on Route 80, and the passenger vehicle was traveling on Kemptown Road, when “for unknown reasons, the passenger vehicle failed to yield and struck the motorcycle,” police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld until family is notified.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes of Route 80 were shut down following the crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The case is active and ongoing.

