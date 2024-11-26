Monrovia Man Who Threatened To Crush, Shoot Child During Separate Incidents In Learns Fate

Christopher Kraft, 46, was found complicit in assaulting a child earlier this year following an investigation by the sheriff's office into claims of child abuse that were filed in March.

This week, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all suspended but 17 years to serve.

On Sunday, March 3, deputies responded to conduct a welfare check of a child, who they met, along with Kraft.

According to investigators, deputies were able to determine that shortly before they arrived, Kraft struck the child in the face, pulled his victim to the ground and stood on the child’s stomach, threatening to crush the child.

Kraft also placed a lock on the outside of a door in order to lock his victim in a room and failed to provide for the needs of the child.

Further investigation found that in a prior incident, Kraft threw water on the child and then pointed a firearm at the child, threatening to shoot.

Kraft was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial of:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree child abuse;

Neglect;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

“Physical child abuse can be every bit as harrowing as sex abuse cases," Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith stated.

"This was a terrible assault by a terrible person on a child. ASA Pearl was able to achieve justice for this child and our community with this lengthy sentence.”

Upon release, a judge also ordered that Kraft serve four years of supervised probation with a number of conditions, including having no contact with the victim.

