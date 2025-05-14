Massive Search Underway For Missing Kayaker On Monocacy River In Frederick, Officials Say

Emergency responders are actively searching for a missing male kayaker in the area of Devilbiss Bridge Road, according to Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

Crews from Frederick County, the Department of Natural Resources, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in the search effort.

Teams are staging on bridge overpasses along Biggs Ford, Devilbiss Bridge, and Links Bridge along the Monocacy River, officials said.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, with Devilbiss Bridge Road closed to traffic as search teams operate along the river.

Motorists should use alternate routes to allow emergency personnel to work safely, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.