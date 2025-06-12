Maryland Mom Of 3 Dies After Rare Breast Cancer Battle: ‘She Was The Heart Of Her Family’

Acheampong passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025, surrounded by her husband Yaw Acheampong, her parents Ed and Renae Tippett, her sisters, extended family, and close friends, according to the family.

“She was the heart of her family; a devoted wife to Yaw and a loving, hands-on mother to their three young children: Cameron, 8, Quentin, 6, and Mya,” organizers of a GoFundMe created to support the family said. “Her love for her children was fierce, constant, and limitless.”

"She was the kind of mother who made every moment feel special and each child feel deeply loved."

Acheampong's cancer battle has been well documented on social media.

In a Facebook post in 2024, she shared that she had been diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer — a fast-moving and aggressive form of the disease.

"In her words, it was 'a club I never wanted to join,' but she promised to fight with everything she had."

“I’m in for one hell of a fight,” she wrote. “But I will come out on the other side of this.”

She went on to complete 16 rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

In another post after ringing the bell at James M. Stockman Cancer Center, she reflected on the journey, saying the experience “made me love more, be more present, be kinder to myself, and also fight harder for myself.”

Melanie was known not only as a mother and wife, but as a “cherished daughter, devoted sister, and fiercely loyal friend,” her family wrote. "She had a gift for making people feel “seen, heard, and cared for.”

"Her warmth and humor left an impact on everyone around her."

The GoFundMe, organized by friends and co-signed by her husband, has raised over $63,000 toward a $75,000 goal.

Organizers say the funds will support the long-term care, education, and future of the Acheampong children — a future Melanie dreamed about even in her hardest moments.

“All funds will go directly toward helping Yaw and the children with long-term support,” the campaign says, “ensuring the kids have continued access to stability, care, education, and the opportunities Melanie dreamed of for them.”

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 13 at Damascus Wesleyan Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. at Green Meadows Farm in Ijamsville.

Attendees are asked to dress casually and for the weather.

“She was surrounded by love,” her family said. “Her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her.”

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

