Markell Anthony Thompson, 18, is facing multiple charges after going to extremes to break up a fight inside his family's home.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, deputies were called to the 5300 block of Henden Woods Lane, where there were reports of shots fired.

Investigators say that an argument had broken out between two adults in the home that escalated. Thompson then allegedly took out a handgun and fired a round into a stairwell before fleeing through a window and leaving in a vehicle with two other people.

During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the teen's bedroom.

A BOLO was issued for the vehicle, which was located in the area of Viceroy Court in the Ballenger Creek area, where deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident, though they made several more discoveries during the investigation.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag belonging to Thompson that contained a loaded rifle and a loaded handgun, which was later confirmed to have been stolen out of San Bernardino County, California.

Deputies also recovered a spent .40-caliber casing from Thompson’s pants pocket.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with multiple firearm-related offenses, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.

