Man Who Raped Unconscious Woman In Frederick Arrested Years Later, Police Say

Roberto Carlos Campos Roque, 43, was arrested on Monday, June 30, in the Baltimore area after being on the run since September 2019, police announced.

Campos Roque was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and rape investigation stemming from an incident in downtown Frederick in March 2018.

Surveillance video showed him dancing with an intoxicated woman at the Cellar Door restaurant on East Church Street, where he and another man were seen dragging her out toward his car with the help of patrons who believed he knew her, police said.

Several hours later, the unconscious woman was removed from the passenger seat of a vehicle on Market Street by two witnesses, according to the Frederick Police Department. The driver, who matched Campos Roque’s description, asked the witnesses to help get her out of the vehicle.

Once they did, he drove away. The woman was later transported by ambulance and treated for injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Campos Roque was identified as the suspect after an investigation and charged with kidnapping, second-degree rape, and second-degree assault.

He remained at large for the better part of a decade before his recent arrest.

Det. Rebecca Skelly, the original investigator, took him into custody and served the outstanding warrant after he was located, police said. The victim was also notified of his arrest.

Campos Roque appeared in court on July 1 and is being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.