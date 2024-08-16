Man Serving Time Faces New Charges For Auto Shop Arson, Stolen Truck In Frederick: Sheriff

In late May, first responders were called to Hi Lo Auto Sales in the 5000 block of Urbana Pike, where there was a reported fire and theft at the business.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, fire crews were met by smoke coming from the building, and it was later determined that it was a case of arson by the fire marshal.

Further investigation found that a Ford F-150 pick-up truck was also stolen from the business and was later recovered in the Potomac River in Washington County.

The investigation led the sheriff's office to identify Frederick Malcolm Muhammad Edwards, 36, as a suspect in the incident, and he will face new charges when he finishes serving time for an unrelated offense.

Edwards was charged with:

Unlawfully taking a motor vehilce;

Second-degree arson;

Second-degree burglary;

Theft of between $1,500 and under $25,000.

“This was a totally senseless criminal act of arson and destruction to this local business," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

"The enormous amount of property damage, loss from the theft, and monetary loss from the disruption of the business operation has had a major impact on this family-owned used car dealership,”

