Man Airlifted After Being Shot Multiple Times Inside Maryland Home: Sheriff

Deputies were called to the 6600 block of Seagull Court in Frederick on Sunday, Nov. 2, where there was a reported assault in progress that was ltaer upgraded to a shooting, officials said.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, upon arrival, deputies found a 21-year-old man inside suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, leg, and hand.

Investigators say that multiple people were involved in the shooting before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition on Monday, Nov. 3.

Detectives are actively working to identify and locate the suspects, according to the agency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Reese at the sheriff's office by calling 301-600-3640.

