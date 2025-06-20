Man Abducts Girlfriend During Dispute, Gets Released After Arrest In Frederick County: Sheriff

Devan Marshall Fyke, 32, of Charlestown, West Virginia, was taken into custody following a 911 call around 11 p.m. on Monday, June 16, reporting a possible abduction in progress near New Design Road, the department said.

The caller told dispatchers that her sister had just been abducted by a man, and that she was attempting to follow the vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies learned the victim had been involved in a domestic dispute inside a vehicle with Fyke.

He allegedly began driving erratically in an apparent attempt to scare his girlfriend during the incident.

“She attempted to exit the vehicle multiple times but was physically restrained by Fyke,” officials stated.

Fyke also took the woman's phone and threw it out the window, according to the sheriff’s office.

He eventually let the victim out of the vehicle near Buckeystown Pike and English Muffin Way.

The woman borrowed a phone from a passerby and called for help. Deputies located her shortly after, and she was taken to the hospital at her request, the agency said.

A short time later, deputies found Fyke at a Sheetz in Brunswick, confirmed he had an active warrant for an unrelated incident, and placed him under arrest.

Fyke was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

False imprisonment;

Theft ($100–$1,500);

Malicious destruction of property (less than $1,000).

He was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and later released on his own recognizance, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

