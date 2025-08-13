Logan Hakeem Young, 41, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with all but 12 years suspended, for first-degree assault, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in April. Prosecutors said the State asked for — and received — the top of the sentencing guidelines.

The case stems from an attack on Aug. 24, 2024, when police were called at approximately 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Eagle Rock Lane in Frederick for a report of a domestic disturbance.

A 32-year-old woman told officers she had been strangled and punched in the face multiple times earlier that morning by her partner, Young.

She also reported that he threatened her with a weapon, officials said.

Police said they observed physical signs of abuse and strangulation. The woman was taken by EMS to Frederick Health Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Young was arrested the same day at 3:20 p.m. at a local diner, according to prosecutors.

In court, the State read from the victim’s statement: “I ignored warning signs; it cost me my safety.”

“Strangulation in domestic violence cases is a deadly form of assault,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith stated. “We know that a victim of domestic violence who has been strangled, even once, is 750 percent more likely to be killed by their abuser in the future."

"The State’s Attorney’s Office works relentlessly with our community and agency partners to hold these abusers accountable for their actions.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.