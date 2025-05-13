Knife-Wielding Man Shot By Deputy Outside Frederick Bar, Sheriff Says

The officer-involved shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. on Monday, May 12, in the 300 block of North Market Street in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Deputies said the situation began when a deputy was flagged down near Old Towne Tavern about a man having a mental health crisis in the parking lot.

Police said the man approached the deputy with a knife. The deputy gave multiple warnings to drop the weapon, but the man refused to comply, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when the deputy fired one shot, striking the man, police said.

Deputies recovered a knife at the scene. EMS crews treated the man on site before taking him to an area trauma center, where he was last reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The deputy was not injured, according to officials.

The Frederick Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division was notified but declined to respond, police said.

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.