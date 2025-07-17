Fair 88°

SHARE

K9 Sniffs Out 13 Ounces Of Cocaine During Frederick Traffic Stop: Sheriff

A late-night traffic stop in Maryland turned into a felony drug bust when a K9 officer sniffed out more than 13 ounces of cocaine, according to authorities.

Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

Donta Shawn Allen was busted by a police K9

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Donta Shawn Allen, 25, of Baltimore, was busted on Tuesday, July 15, after a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over around 8:30 p.m. on Route 340 westbound near Route 180 for an equipment violation, officials said.

The deputy developed suspicions of possible drug activity and called in a K9 unit. The dog did a scan of the vehicle and gave a positive alert for narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 385 grams (13.58 ounces) of suspected cocaine packed in multiple bags.

Allen, the only person in the car, was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

  • CDS possession with intent to distribute – cocaine (felony);
  • CDS possession not cannabis – cocaine (misdemeanor);
  • CDS possession of paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, July 17, Allen is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE