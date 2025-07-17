K9 Sniffs Out 13 Ounces Of Cocaine During Frederick Traffic Stop: Sheriff

Donta Shawn Allen, 25, of Baltimore, was busted on Tuesday, July 15, after a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office pulled him over around 8:30 p.m. on Route 340 westbound near Route 180 for an equipment violation, officials said.

The deputy developed suspicions of possible drug activity and called in a K9 unit. The dog did a scan of the vehicle and gave a positive alert for narcotics, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 385 grams (13.58 ounces) of suspected cocaine packed in multiple bags.

Allen, the only person in the car, was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

CDS possession with intent to distribute – cocaine (felony);

CDS possession not cannabis – cocaine (misdemeanor);

CDS possession of paraphernalia.

As of Thursday, July 17, Allen is being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

