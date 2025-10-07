Jordan Leondre Hailey, 34, of Frederick, was arrested late last month, when deputies spotted him actively attempting to break into a commercial construction site along the 10000 block of Old National Pike in New Market, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies moved in, Hailey bolted — but his getaway didn’t last long.

He was quickly apprehended and found carrying burglary tools and an active two-way radio “that appeared to be in use at the time,” investigators said.

Deputies swept the area searching for potential accomplices, but no one else was found, the sheriff’s office said.

A records check revealed Hailey had numerous outstanding warrants, including several felony charges connected to earlier crimes.

All warrants were served following his arrest.

Hailey was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

