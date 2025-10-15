In September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a report alleging sexual abuse involving 22-year-old John McAleer, a special education instructional assistant at Oakdale Middle School.

During the investigation, several underage victims came forward to report alleged abuse that happened at the school.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, detectives obtained search warrants for McAleer’s residence, vehicle, and person. The following morning, the FCSO SWAT team executed the search warrant at McAleer’s residence in the 3000 block of Basford Road.

According to the sheriff's office, McAleer refused to exit the home and barricaded himself in a bedroom. Deputies attempted to negotiate with him, but he did not respond.

While continuing efforts to get McAleer out of the residence, deputies observed blood inside the bedroom and made an emergency entry.

"McAleer was found with serious self-inflicted injuries from an apparent suicide attempt with a knife," investigators said. "Deputies immediately provided life-saving aid to stop massive bleeding, and McAleer was flown to an area hospital for treatment."

Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant charging the Frederick resident with:

Two counts of sexual abuse of a minor;

Two counts of third-degree sexual offense with a victim under 14;

Two counts of third-degree sexual offense with a cognitively impaired victim.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday, Oct. 12 and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department on the Frederick County warrant.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, he was extradited back to Maryland and booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

