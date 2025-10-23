John Timothy Lightfield has been sentenced to three years in the Division of Corrections after pleading guilty over the summer in Frederick County.

In April, the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad, state and local police executed a search warrant on a basement apartment occupied by Lightfield in Frederick.

According to the state's attorney's office, the warrant stemmed from an investigation in which law enforcement received information leading to probable cause to search Lightfield's home for homemade destructive devices and explosive material.

"Upon executing the warrant police seized an extensive amount of tools and materials consistent with the manufacture of homemade explosives, including homemade explosive powder and related materials," prosecutors said.

Lightfield reportedly told police he had previously detonated two of his home-made devices and was working on improving the efficiency of his explosive devices.

A search of his devices confirmed that Lightfield had knowledge and held discussions with others about manufacturing the destructive devices.

Lightfield pleaded guilty in August to possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and reckless endangerment.

When he is released, a judge also ordered Lightfield serve five years of supervised probation, with special conditions that include not returning to the apartment that was searched by investigators.

