Jim Belushi Brings High Life To Frederick — Dines At One Of Area's Favorite Restaurants

The "According to Jim" star, who’s now just as well known for his Oregon-based cannabis company, Belushi’s Farm, surprised fans at Sweet Buds Dispensary in Frederick during a Saturday meet-and-greet event.

Photos shared by the shop show Belushi chatting with customers, posing for pictures, and promoting his “Belushi’s Farm” line — which Sweet Buds carries in-store.

“What a GREAT day with Jim Belushi and SunMed for his meet and greet!! So many fans, so many sharpies!” the dispensary wrote in a post. “We can’t wait to have you back!!”

The visit drew a crowd of excited customers — some holding bags of merchandise, others just thrilled to meet the "Saturday Night Live" alum in person.

Belushi, who’s built a second act around his cannabis brand and reality series "Growing Belushi," spent time signing products and chatting with staff at the Frederick shop, which called the experience “an unforgettable day.”

After wrapping up at Sweet Buds, Belushi traded buds for bruschetta, stopping by Manalú Italian Restaurant, a family-owned Frederick favorite that’s become known for its scratch-made dishes and warm hospitality.

“Guess who was in the mood for some good Italian food today?” Manalú teased on Facebook, sharing photos of Belushi grinning alongside staff members and chef-owner Marco Pontecorvo.

The restaurant — named for Marco, his wife Naomi, and daughter Lucia — describes itself as “a tribute to family, tradition, and the flavors of home,” and has long been one of the area’s most beloved local dining spots.

In the photos, Belushi looks right at home — posing in front of the brick-lined kitchen with the team, laughing with the owner, and making the kind of down-to-earth stop that feels perfectly Frederick.

Between meeting fans at a dispensary and swapping jokes with chefs over a plate of pasta, Belushi’s Maryland tour hit all the notes: community, small-business charm, and a reminder that even Hollywood’s funnymen appreciate the good stuff — whether it’s fresh tagliatelle or a locally stocked joint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.