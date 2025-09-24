Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sheetz at 6050 Buckeystown Pike just after 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, for a reported armed robbery.

Investigators said Jerry Garrett Piercy walked in, shoved what looked like a gun under his shirt, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash before bolting out the door.

A coordinated search between sheriff’s deputies and Frederick Police officers quickly locked down the area.

Minutes later, officers spotted a man matching the description near Center Street and Washington Street. Police said he tried to run, but didn’t get far before he was caught without incident.

It was later confirmed that Piercy had no gun.

Piercy was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

The incident remains under investigation.

