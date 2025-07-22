Jerome Mario Britton, 46, of Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug distribution in Frederick County, prosecutors announced.

A jury convicted Britton in March following a narcotics investigation and traffic stop in Frederick last fall.

According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 4, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police received a tip from Carroll Township in Pennsylvania.

Officers were told Britton had just traveled to Harrisburg to purchase drugs for transport back to Frederick with intent to distribute for profit.

At about 1:30 p.m., police observed a vehicle parked in Frederick City registered to Britton’s wife.

Records from the Maryland Vehicle Administration showed the vehicle’s registration was expired, and Britton was seen walking to the car, entering it, and driving away.

Police conducted a traffic stop and requested a K9 team to scan the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive alert for narcotics. Britton was placed under arrest.

A search of Britton led to the seizure of:

15 baggies of fentanyl mixed with heroin (9.4 grams);

11 baggies of cocaine (2.3 grams).

Britton was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl;

Possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl-heroin mixture;

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

On July 21, 2025, Judge Kathleen English sentenced Britton to 20 years to serve for fentanyl distribution and an additional 10 years consecutive for the fentanyl-heroin mixture.

The court noted that the sentence, which exceeded guidelines of 6 to 22 years, followed the State’s recommendation and considered Britton’s lengthy criminal record.

Britton’s 30-year sentence will be served consecutively to a previously issued sentence of 13.5 years for domestic assault and violations of protective orders, following a separate jury trial on March 20, 2025.

“This Defendant is the definition of a recidivist,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a statement. “He has been committing crimes for 30 years.

"These significant sentences, to be served consecutively, are a result of great work by the Frederick Police Department and my Domestic Violence and Narcotics Units.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.