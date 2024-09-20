It was a sleepless night in Frederick County for some, after Mechanicsburg resident Jeremy Francis Rineman, 45, picked the wrong car to steal and now faces a kidnapping charge on top of the motor vehicle theft offense.

According to a spokesperson from the Frederick Police Department, at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, a woman in the 1700 block of Harvest Drive in Frederick left her silver Hyundai Elantra outside of her home with an infant asleep in the backseat when Rineman took off in the vehicle.

Investigators say that the woman briefly left the vehicle to fetch something from inside the home, and upon her return, both the child, and vehicle were missing, launching a frentic search for the infant.

A BOLO was immediately issued by police, and the victim was able to use the "Find My iPhone" app to track the vehicle, which was related to dispatch, leading to Rineman being located on East Ridgefield Boulevard in Mount Airy.

Rineman was detained at the scene, and the child was found still safely secured in the backseat. The infant was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for a precautionary evaluation, though no injuries were reported.

The Pennsylvania man was taken into custody in Maryland without further incident, and smirked at the camera as he was charged with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping of a child.

It remains under investigation.

