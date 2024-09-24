Jackpot-Winning $50K 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Frederick Walmart

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth was sold at the Frederick Walmart located at 7400 Guilford Drive for the drawing on Monday, Sept. 23, though it has not been cashed in a day later.

The winning numbers for the Thursday drawing were 03-09-10-15-23 with a Bonus Ball of 21.

This represents the 26th jackpot-winner Bonus Match 5 drawing sold in 2024.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

