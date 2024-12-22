Investigators ID Frederick Driver Killed After Veering Off-Road, Crashing Into Multiple Trees

Kyint Cope was driving in the area of Sundays Lane and Bartgis Road at around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 when his Toyota Corolla veered of the left side of the road.

Cope was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that "initial findings suggest that excessive speed and alcohol consumption may have been contributing factors in the collision."

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

