Fair 28°

SHARE

Investigators ID Frederick Driver Killed After Veering Off-Road, Crashing Into Multiple Trees

A 52-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend after losing control and striking multiple trees in Frederick, according to the sheriff's office, 

Frederick County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Frederick County Sheriff's Office vehicle

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office, MD - Integrity Driven • Community Built
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Kyint Cope was driving in the area of Sundays Lane and Bartgis Road at around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 when his Toyota Corolla veered of the left side of the road.

Cope was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that "initial findings suggest that excessive speed and alcohol consumption may have been contributing factors in the collision." 

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE