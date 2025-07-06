Infant Airlifted After Frederick SUV Crashes Into Pole, Home Dies At Hospital: State Police

Troopers responded at 10:53 a.m. on July 6, to the 12000 block of Woodsboro Pike (Maryland Route 194) in Keymar, where a Dodge Durango veered off the road, slammed into a telephone pole, then crashed into an unoccupied home, investigators said.

The infant was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 3-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman in the SUV were taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Durango was not hurt, state police said.

Investigators said impairment is not believed to be a factor, though it is unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

All lanes of Maryland Route 194 were shut down after the wreck.

State Highway Administration crews helped close the road as Maryland State Police’s Crash Team launched an investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

