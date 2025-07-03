Now, a stunned Maryland community is rallying around him after a freak crash left the popular local in critical condition.

During the latest round of storms to hit the region, on Wednesday, July 2, Young was behind the wheel of his work truck when a tree suddenly fell, crushing the cab on the driver’s side, according to his family and friends.

He had to be airlifted to Shock Trauma, where he underwent a four-hour surgery on the back of his spine followed by another procedure on the front section.

Young sustained serious injuries including a broken neck and remains hospitalized as he undergoes multiple surgeries.

Photos shared by friends show the front of the Sterling truck crumpled and caved in, with the roof twisted inward above the driver’s seat.

Young's brother, Russ Fleetwood, wrote on Facebook:

“My little brother Hunter Young was in a very serious accident yesterday morning. A tree fell directly on the driver side of his work truck crushing him," he explained.

"He had a 4 hour long surgery on the back section of his spine last night and has been in surgery since 9:30 this morning (Thursday, July 3) working on the front section.

"I’m worried sick.. this man is the nicest person ever.. truly a treasure.”

As word of the accident spread, so did the love.

“Oh Hunter Young you’ve got this buddy,” wrote Mason Drake. “Lots of people believe in you… We’re all here for you.”

“The worst things happen to the best people,” added Chelsey Davis. “Hang in there buddy, you’ll come out on the other side.”

A GoFundMe created to support Young's medical bills and recovery had raised more than $14,000 in less than 24 hours.

The campaign describes him as someone with “the biggest heart” who “would do anything to help anyone.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"He has a long road ahead of him," organizers wrote. "We want to help him as much as possible during this difficult time and the road to recovery that he will face."

