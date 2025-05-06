High School Coach, Wife Suffer Catastrophic Injuries In I-70 Crash Near Myersville Home

John and Lainey Keimig were driving on the interstate on Tuesday, April 22, when they were seriously injured in a wreck not far from their Myersville home, according to loved ones.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Lainey Keimig was airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she remains hospitalized and is undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

John Keimig, who serves as the basketball coach at Middletown High School, was transported to a trauma center in Hagerstown.

He has since been released and is continuing his recovery at home.

The specifics of the crash, which occurred in Frederick County, have not been released publicly.

However, loved ones say the impact was severe and left the couple with significant physical and emotional challenges.

Now, the community is rallying around them.

A GoFundMe created to support the couple has raised nearly $50,000 toward a $100,000 goal to help cover mounting hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, and essential expenses while the Keimigs focus on recovery.

“Lainey remains hospitalized with significant injuries requiring extensive medical treatment and a long road to recovery,” fundraiser organizer Kerry Beard wrote. “John is recovering at home, but still facing physical challenges of his own.”

“Please donate and rally behind this local family," a friend of the family said. "John and Lainey live in Myersville and John is the basketball coach at Middletown High School."

Community members and friends have also shared heartfelt tributes and calls for support.

“This is one of my dancer’s daughter and, in fact, Lainey danced with me as a little girl,” wrote one supporter. “Any donation to this wonderful family is greatly appreciated.”

John’s father, Joe Keimig — the lead singer of the band Different Direction — posted online asking for donations to help his son and daughter-in-law as they continue their recovery journey.

“Lainey has been moved to rehab and started OT, PT and speech therapy,” Beard wrote in an update. “She still has a long road ahead, but her family has been encouraged every day as she continues to fight.”

Those interested in donating to the Keimig family can do so here.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward their care and provide vital support as John travels back and forth to be with Lainey," organizers wrote.

"Your kindness and generosity mean the world. Thank you for standing with them."

