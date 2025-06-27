Freed Killer Sent Back To Prison For Threatening Witness In Drug Case: Frederick Officials

Milton Jerome Stewart, 58, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday, June 27, for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, officials said.

Stewart had been found guilty of first-degree murder in Baltimore City in 2006 and was sentenced to life in prison. He was released in November 2021.

Then, in March 2024, Stewart was arrested in Frederick County after deputies pulled over a car on I-70 with Stewart inside. A police K9 alerted to the car, and a search turned up a large stash of drugs and Stewart was charged with felony drug offenses.

Another passenger gave police information about Stewart that was included in the probable cause filing, leading to Stewart's latest stint behind bars.

While locked up at the Frederick County Detention Center, Stewart spent several months trying to threaten and intimidate that witness, prosecutors said.

“He sent threatening and corrupting text messages to the witness’s daughter, addressed to the witness and intended to be seen by the witness,” according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He also mailed the witness a birthday card — with chilling messages inside.

The card included phrases like “I LOVE YOU TO DEATH” (with an angry face), “SHH” (also with an angry face), and “Bodymore Murdaland.” On the back of the envelope, Stewart wrote: “I NEVER FORGET” and “ANYTHING.”

A jury convicted him on March 20 of four counts of felony witness intimidation and one count of obstruction of justice.

Judge Julia Martz-Fisher handed down an 85 year sentence, with 25 years suspended, giving him 60 years to serve in the Division of Corrections.

“While witness intimidation rarely occurs with disinterested or unrelated witnesses,” said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, “we do see it in cases of domestic violence, or with cooperators as it was in this instance. In any event, prosecutors and judges take a very dim view of those who intimidate a witness, which is why this deserving sentence was so long.”

Stewart remains held in state custody.

