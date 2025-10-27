Frederick Townhome Collapses In Fierce Overnight Fire, 9 Displaced (Photos)

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Jennings Court around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials said.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the middle-of-the-row townhouse, prompting command to call a second alarm as smoke poured into adjoining units.

Within minutes, the back of the building gave way — and soon after, the entire structure collapsed.

“All occupants were safely out of the structures,” the department said. “One civilian was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused transport.”

Five adults and four children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, officials said.

Crews worked for hours to contain the blaze and perform overhaul operations while fire marshals investigated the cause.

Photos from the scene show firefighters surrounded by orange flames and heavy black smoke, battling the blaze from both the front and rear of the structure as it crumbled.

