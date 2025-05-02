Frederick Protest Erupts In Violence As Masked Group Assaults Officers: Police

The group—dressed in all black with goggles and gas masks—was reported around 8:45 p.m. on May 2, swinging umbrellas at passing cars near Fourth and North Market Street, according to the Frederick Police Department.

While most protests remained peaceful, this group’s actions crossed the line into criminal behavior, authorities said.

"Most participants demonstrated peacefully and with respect for the law and we thank those individuals and organizations for honoring that responsibility," officials said. "However, one group chose to cross the line from lawful demonstration into criminal conduct.

"Instead of engaging in lawful expression, they turned to aggression, destruction, and outright criminal behavior."

As officers attempted to deescalate the situation, several individuals responded by assaulting law enforcement.

One officer was struck in the head with an object thrown by a protester while another officer was struck in the groin with a metal pole

That behavior led to the arrests of four protestors, all from Frederick:

Joseph Eastwood, 33;

Andromeda Weir, 25;

Joshua Louis Gainey, 38;

Jayla Maddison Draghici, 24.

Police say the group appeared organized and equipped with fireworks, laser pointers, spray paint, and riot gear. During the protests, a nearby window was found shattered.

"The nature of the items recovered, along with the coordinated behavior of these protesters, clearly indicates this group arrived with the intent to commit crimes; not to peacefully protest," officials said.

Eastwood was charged with:

Obstructing and hindering;

Riot;

Disturbing the peace / hindering passage;

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Weir was charged with:

Obstructing and hindering;

Riot;

Disturbing the peace / hindering passage;

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a lawful order.

Gainey was charged with:

Obstructing and hindering;

Riot;

Disturbing the peace / hindering passage;

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Three counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

Draghici was charged with:

Obstructing and hindering;

Riot;

Disturbing the peace / hindering passage;

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a lawful order;

Second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right we will always protect,” Chief Jason Lando said. “But when individuals show up with a plan to assault officers and damage property, and bring the tools to commit those acts, that’s not protected speech, that’s a crime.

"We will not tolerate violent or destructive behavior in our city, and anyone who puts our community or our officers at risk will be held accountable.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.