Frederick County Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Minor: State's Attorney

Jan Anthony Sleets, 46, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with all but 11 years suspended, after his guilty plea to sex abuse of a minor earlier this year in June.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in 2016 after receiving allegations of child sexual abuse.

Due to the victim's young age at the time—just 3 years old—the case was suspended but reopened in 2021 when further information became available.

“We have to remain steadfast in protecting vulnerable victims, especially our children,” Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith stated. “Chief ASA Carpenter was able to overcome obstacles in this case to gain justice for this victim.

"This, yet again, shows my Office’s commitment to making our community a safer place to live and work.”

Sleets’ conviction ensures he will serve time in the Division of Corrections, where he is expected to remain until his release on probation.

Upon his release a judge also ordered that Sleets remain on Lifetime Sex Offender Registration.

