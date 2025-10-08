Frederick resident Ezra Malik Smith, 25, who has a lengthy criminal history, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this week after a strange scene played out earlier this year that landed him behind bars.

According to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, over the summer, Smith pleaded guilty to:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence;

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Wearing or carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The sentencing marks the latest chapter in a case that began earlier this year, when detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Section raided Smith’s apartment on Motter Avenue as part of an ongoing crackdown on guns and drugs in the community.

Deputies said Smith was caught inside an elevator during the raid on Feb. 25, but tried to make a run for it when officers told him about the search warrant.

He didn’t get far.

When detectives caught up, they said they found a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, two extended magazines, and more than 10 grams of cocaine in Smith’s possession.

A digital scale and cellphone were also seized — the phone, investigators said, contained “numerous conversations” that clearly showed Smith was selling drugs.

Smith was already barred from owning a gun because of a 2018 first-degree burglary conviction, which state law defines as a violent crime.

“Our community is safer knowing this guy will serve a substantial sentence,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said, praising Assistant State’s Attorney Tumulty for what he called a “zealous prosecution” of a repeat offender.

When he’s released, Smith will also spend another five years on supervised probation.

