Elderly Driver Killed In Morning Route 15 Crash In Frederick, State Police Say

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack were called to the southbound lanes near Hansonville Road just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 29, for reports of a serious rollover crash.

According to investigators, the man was driving a Nissan Versa when he attempted to cross over the southbound lanes of US Route 15 and was struck by a Toyota Camry.

The impact sent the Nissan off the roadway, where it crashed into a telephone pole, police said. A Honda Pilot traveling nearby was also struck by debris from the collision.

The 93-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital with injuries. The Honda’s driver was not hurt.

Two lanes of Route 15 were closed for hours while troopers investigated. Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Fire & Rescue Services, and the Maryland State Highway Administration assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

