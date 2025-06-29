Driver Tries To Run Down Officer, Gets Shot At In Frederick County: Police

An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Mulberry Court around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, for a report of a suspicious vehicle, the Frederick Police Department said.

The call came after earlier reports of someone breaking into vehicles near Hillcrest Drive and Orchard Drive, investigators noted.

An officer located the car believed to be linked to that report and attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not comply and turned onto Mulberry Court, a dead-end street.

As the car reached the cul-de-sac, the officer got out of his marked patrol vehicle and gave commands, which were ignored.

Instead, the driver accelerated directly at the officer, prompting the officer to fire four rounds from his service weapon, striking the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene and was later found unoccupied in a nearby neighborhood. It showed signs of damage consistent with gunfire.

No injuries to officers or bystanders were reported.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation to ensure fairness and transparency, officials said.

“This reflects our commitment to accountability and transparency in critical incidents like this,” the department stated.

It remains under investigation.

