Dr. Syed Haque, 64, of Frederick, has been indicted by a grand jury following an investigation into alleged sexual assault by the internist and primary care doctor who has been treating patients for more than 20 years.

The charges stem from two separate medical visits to his office, both involving the same patient.

According to the Frederick Police Department, a woman reported to detectives that Haque touched her inappropriately during an October 2024 visit, and again in January 2025.

She initially did not report the October incident, questioning whether she had been sexually assaulted, investigators said; however, after the January visit, the victim immediately reported the assault to the office staff and then to the police.

It is alleged that Haque sexually assaulted her under the guise of conducting pelvic and breast exams, which were not the actual reasons for her visits.

After consulting with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators presented the case to a grand jury, which returned an indictment on Friday, Jan. 31.

Haque was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with:

Two counts of second-degree rape;

Three counts of fourth-degree sex offense;

Three counts of second-degree assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.