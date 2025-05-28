Now, he will spend nearly that much time behind bars after being sentenced in Frederick County, the state's attorney's office announced.

Brooks, 67, was arrested last summer after being identified as a possible sex abuse suspect who spent decades on the run dodging law enforcement.

On Wednesday, May 28, prosecutors announced that Brooks was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree sex offense and second-degree sex offense of two minors.

In July 2024, Frederick Police were tipped off by a man who asked to remain anonymous regarding a sexual offense involving Brooks.

According to police, the victim said that he was 7 years old when Brooks - then 36 - sexually assaulted him inside the home of a family friend.

The victim remained silent until he turned 18, when he told his mother about the incident. She then contacted the police, though the teen did not wish to go forward with an investigation—until his tune changed upon learning Brooks was babysitting children.

Less than three weeks later, a woman contacted Frederick police after seeing news of Brooks' arrest, and she advised that he had also sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was 7 inside a family home where Brooks was staying.

At the time of that incident, Brooks was 21.

During the investigation, three more victims were identified; however, "charges were not filed as they were either unable to be fully identified or elected not to proceed with a criminal investigation," prosecutors said.

"“This is really a story of courage," States Attorney Charlie Smith said. "The courage for these victims to come forward many years later to make sure that this abuse did not happen to anyone else is truly admirable.”

In court, the first victim said that "This is healing for me. He ruined my whole life. It replayed in my head over and over; so many nightmares.”

Another victim told the judge that "no one should have to give a statement like this. He was like family to me. He used every opportunity to abuse me.”

Probationary conditions will include five years of supervised probation upon release, no contact with the victims, no contact with any minor children and additional electronic and Internet monitoring.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.