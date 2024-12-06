Deputies Bust Six In Major Maryland I-70 Drug Trafficking Stop, Frederick County Sheriff

On Thursday, Dec. 5, around 9:12 p.m., deputies stopped a Volkswagen Routan near Monocacy Boulevard for equipment and moving violations, officials said.

Upon spotting drug paraphernalia in plain view, officers searched the vehicle and its six occupants, uncovering a loaded .45 caliber pistol, 264 grams of suspected cocaine, 100 grams of suspected heroin, and additional paraphernalia.

“Interdiction efforts like this continue to be effective in attacking the drug trafficking problem,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stated.

“Interstate 70 has long been an established pipeline for intra-state trafficking. The armed individuals involved in the transport of illegal drugs only heighten the threat to law enforcement and the public.”

Those arrested and charged include:

Sierra Michelle McManaway, 35, Frostburg:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Maranda Chere Pearson, 27, Cumberland:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Demond A. Scott, 37, Cumberland:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Firearm use in the commission of a violent crime;

Felon in possession of a firearm;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime;

CDS: Distribution with a firearm.

Diallo Deshawn Jackson, 32, Baltimore:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle.

James Richardson Mitchell, 36, Baltimore:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Firearm possession during a drug trafficking crime;

CDS: Distribution with a firearm;

Illegal possession of ammo;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle.

Alyssa E. Hockenberry, 22, Cumberland:

Two counts of CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Two counts of CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS Possession of a large amount;

Handgun in a vehicle;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle.

The investigation is part of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), supported by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy. The program aims to identify and dismantle criminal organizations operating in the state through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing.

