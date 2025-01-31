Dead Dog Found In Grassy Common Behind Frederick Homes: Police

According to Frederick County Division of Animal Control officials found the dog at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Frederick in a grassy common area behind Tillman Place and Arwell Court.

The 3-year-old, unspayed female dog, is mostly white with a large tan patch around her right eye and a smaller tan patch near her left eye.

Frederick County Animal Control officers are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death and are searching for her owner.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Animal Control Officer Charlotte Branham or Sgt. Maggie Hill at 301-600-1544.

