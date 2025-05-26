DC Teens Wreck Stolen Cars, Slam Cop Cruiser In Wild Frederick Chase: Police

Four suspects from DC were arrested after smashing stolen cars, slamming into a parked police cruiser, and sending a deputy to the hospital during a wild overnight chase in Frederick County, authorities said.

It all began around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, when a Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a group of people tampering with parked vehicles on Jordan Boulevard in New Market, the agency said on Monday.

When the deputy moved in, the suspects took off — in two different vehicles — setting off a high-speed pursuit that spiraled out of control fast.

One of the fleeing vehicles, a 2017 Subaru Outback, had been reported stolen out of Carroll County, officials said. It crashed into a tree along Mussetter Road as deputies gave chase.

The pursuing deputy’s cruiser was also wrecked and left disabled. The deputy was rushed to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The second suspect vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, lost control and slammed into a parked patrol car that had its emergency lights flashing.

The deputy had just exited the vehicle before it was hit and was not injured, officials noted.

A coordinated search unfolded with help from the Maryland State Police, Frederick Police, Montgomery County Police, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

By sunrise, all four suspects — three 18-year-olds and a 21-year-old, all from DC — were in custody, officials said. Each is facing motor vehicle theft, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and a host of other charges.

Deangelo Dubose, 18

Theft: $1,500 to $25,000;

Motor vehicle theft;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000;

Obstructing and hindering;

Resist/interfere with arrest;

Twelve traffic citations.

Zaire Graves, 18

Theft: $1,500 to $25,000;

Motor vehicle theft;

Assault – second degree;

Obstructing and hindering;

Resist/interfere with arrest;

Fourteen traffic citations.

Dayneil Bullock, 21

Theft: $1,500 to $25,000;

Motor vehicle theft;

Obstructing and hindering;

Resist/interfere with arrest;

One traffic citation.

Darin Comer, 18

Theft: $1,500 to $25,000;

Motor vehicle theft;

Obstructing and hindering;

Resist/interfere with arrest;

One traffic citation.

No court dates have been announced as of Monday, May 26.

