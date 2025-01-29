Child Airlifted After Four-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus In Frederick County

A child was airlifted to an area trauma center after the multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of the interstate during the morning rush on Wednesday.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Route 144 (mile marker 59).

First responders arrived to find four vehicles involved, including a school bus, though there were no students were on board at the time of the crash.

A pediatric patient was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries, while two other people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Four additional people refused medical treatment at the scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.