Cat Found On Streets Around Frederick Neighborhood Tests Positive For Rabies: Health Officials

An alert was issued on Thursday, Aug. 15, advising the community that a cat that was tracked down in the 3000 block of Garfield Road that later tested positive for the virus after attacking two people.

Officials say that on Wednesday, there were multiple reports about a stray cat who had become feral and went after people in the area. It was picked up by Frederick County Animal Control in the area of Garfield Road, John Cline Road, and Brown Road.

The rabies-positive cat is described as a dark gray domestic shorthair female most likely under a year old with a white neck, chest, belly, and paws.

The Health Department is recommending that anyone who may have had contact with the cat between Wednesday, July 31 and Aug. 14 consult their health care provider and to notify the agency's Community Health Services Office by calling (310) 600-3342.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

Barry Glotfelty, Director for FCHD’s Environmental Health Services said, “Mammals can be infected with the rabies virus so do not touch or play with unknown animals, and make sure your pets are vaccinated.”

Owners of pets who may have been exposed to the cat can also call the department's Environmental Health Office at (301) 600-1717.

