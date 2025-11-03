Canadian Man Traveled To Frederick Intending To Sexually Abuse Minor, Police Say

Mark Douglas Pridgeon, 49, of Nova Scotia, Canada, is facing charges after being apprehended by members of the Frederick Police Department late last month.

According to police, investigators learned that Pridgeon had traveled to the United States on multiple occasions for business purposes.

During a trip to Maryland in September, police became aware of potential criminal activity involving Pridgeon, who returned to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and checked into a hotel in Frederick.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Pridgeon had arranged to meet an individual he believed to be a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

Shortly after Pridgeon left the hotel, detectives took him into custody without incident.

Pridgeon was charged with three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor. He is being held without bond after being taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Officials said that "due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, additional details will not be released to the public at this time."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.