Bodycam Footage Released Of Officer-Involved Maryland Motel Standoff With Wanted PA Fugitive

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, 2024, deputies from the Frederick County Police Department and Sheriff's Office were called to the Super 8 motel on Monocacy Boulevard, where they were tipped off about a fugitive wanted out of Beaver County who was believed to be in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, they were able to make contact with 45-year-old Freedom resident Jack Edgar Primmer, who indicated he was not coming out of his room and advised officers that he was armed with a gun, leading to a barricade.

Primmer was wanted on a felony warrant for child sexual assault and abuse charges.

At 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 last year, investigators say that the situation escalated, to the point that shots were fired, and the standoff came to its conclusion when Primmer was struck by two first responders at the scene.

The officers involved were identified by the sheriff's office as Cpl. Alex Mendez and Frederick City Police Officer Connor Walsleben.

Primmer was treated by deputies until members of the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Department arrived, and the man was ultimately flown by a state police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore.

The Frederick County Police officer and sheriff's deputy who fired shots during the incident have both been with their agencies for eight years.

No other injuries were reported, while Primmer was extradited back to Beaver County on fugitive warrants out of Pennsylvania for child abuse and assault.

"On Aug. 1, several members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Super 8 Motel to assist the Frederick County Sheriff's Office with a wanted person barricaded in his motel room, armed with a gun," Police Chief Jason Lando stated.

"During that incident, one of our officers was positioned outside the establishment when he observed the suspect come to the window of his motel room and point the gun towards officers and bystanders.

"In response, Officer Connor Walsleben fired one shot, striking the suspect, who eventually surrendered to deputies.

"Upon reviewing the body camera footage, which was released by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, I was impressed by how calm all of the deputies and officers were in the face of a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, Lando added.

"They worked quickly to ensure the safety of the public, apprehend the suspect, and immediately render aid to him."

