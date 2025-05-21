Body Of Missing Marine Kayaker Found In Monocacy River After Maryland Storms

Sean Chilson, 34, was located this week near the Biggs Ford Bridge after being reported missing on Wednesday, May 14, amid the storms that rolled through the region, his family confirmed.

The Thurmont resident was a Marine and experienced outdoorsman before he went missing on the Monocacy River, launching a massive search effort.

Chilson was first reported missing in the area of Devilbiss Bridge Road, according to Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday at the American Legion in Thurmont, according to his brother Seth Chilson.

