Light Rain Fog/Mist 57°

SHARE

Body Of Missing Marine Kayaker Found In Monocacy River After Maryland Storms

The body of a former Marine and kayaker who was swept away in last week's floodwaters has been located after going missing in Maryland.

Sean Chilson

Sean Chilson

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Sean Chilson
The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

The search is on for a missing kayaker in Frederick.

 Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Sean Chilson, 34, was located this week near the Biggs Ford Bridge after being reported missing on Wednesday, May 14, amid the storms that rolled through the region, his family confirmed.

The Thurmont resident was a Marine and experienced outdoorsman before he went missing on the Monocacy River, launching a massive search effort.

Chilson was first reported missing in the area of Devilbiss Bridge Road, according to Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday at the American Legion in Thurmont, according to his brother Seth Chilson.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE